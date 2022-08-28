Search icon
Shraddha Kapoor-Ananya Panday earned fame through hard work and struggle, says Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor further recalled how Shraddha Kapoor gave her best to do well in Remo D'Souza's directorial film ABCD 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Credit: Shraddha Kapoor-Ananya Panday/Instagram

Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor, who won millions of hearts with his comedy, revealed how his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday have worked tirelessly to establish themselves in the entertainment industry. He shared that to earn a name and fame 'one needs to work hard' and there is no easy way to do so.

As per IANS, the actor said, "I must say if you don`t work hard in your life, then you can't become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters - Ananya and Shraddha, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor."

Shakti further recalled how Shraddha gave her best to do well in Remo D'Souza's directorial film ABCD 2. "Remo is sitting next to me, and he knows that it was not easy for anyone to do `ABCD 2`, but my daughter actually pulled it off. I remember she used to come back home with cuts and bruises on her foot, she used to have back pains after rehearsing for so many hours, so clearly, she has done a lot of hard work for her movies and has earned stardom and respect," he added.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger opened with mixed to negative reviews from the public and critics. Soon after the release, people shared their responses to the film on social media. Amid criticism, one scene of Ananya and Vijay has become a meme template, and netizens are bashing it left, right and centre.  In the scene, a furious Liger shouts I love you, and Ananya breaks down to tears. This scene, and Panday's reactions is bringing the internet down. Although the scene is trying to make the audience, the netizens are having a great laugh over it. 

Here's the scene 

As soon as the video got surfaced, several netizens mocked the lead stars. A user wrote, "And she got a Filmfare award..." Another user wrote that both Vijay and Ananya acted badly, "I thought he was going to sneeze. But is this how a person stammer? Like seriously?" Another user wrote, "These are the first expression u gave when u wake up in the morning." A netizen wrote, "Bollywood with such lower than mediocrity has been there for almost 1.5 decades. Ppl were fools watching crap…could be because they were just better than worse. Just that it has changed now and ppl expect better scrips acting…not some childish crap!"

Here are some reactions

Vijay's blunt views and fearless attitude have also irked a few industry people. Manoj Desai, executive director of famous Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, panned Vijay for his views and mocking the boycott culture. While speaking to a media portal, Desai shared his discontent with Vijay and stated, "Tumhe yeh charbi aa gayi hai... ki dekhna hai toh dekho warna na dekho. Toh Taapsee Paanu ki kya halat ho gayi, nahi dekhenge toh Aamir Khan ki kya halat ho gayi... Akshay Kumar ki kya halat ho gayi." Desai further added, "Chhodh do theatre, tum Tamil, Telugu ke OTT mein kam karo. Humari film ko boycott karo. Yeh hosiyaari kyu kar rahe ho?" Manoj further added that his thoughts have affected the advance booking of the film, and it affects the cinema sector as well." Desai further added, "Vijay... you are Anaconda, not Konda Konda."

 

