Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda undergoes surgery, actress pens heartfelt note for her; Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon react

Sharing the health update of her mother, Shilpa said, "Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda undergoes surgery, actress pens heartfelt note for her; Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon react
Shilpa Shetty, her mother Sunanda

Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note post her mother Sunanda underwent surgery. On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Shilpa dropped a picture of her mother from the hospital and shared a health update. 

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Seeing a parent undergo surgery is never easy for any child. But if there`s anything I want to emulate from my mom it`s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But my hero and my hero`s hero saved the day!. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

She also thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital for taking good care of her mother. As soon as the news was uploaded on social media, netizens and members from the industry chimed in the comment section with speedy recovery messages.

Shilpa`s sister and actor Shamita Shetty wrote, "Our momie is the strongest. Love ya."Raveena Tandon wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery."Dia Mirza wrote, "May she heal well. Love and good energy coming her way."One of the users wrote, "God bless her. Wish her a speedy recovery."Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was seen in an action comedy film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa is a part of Rohit's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.