Shibani Dandekar refutes rumours of being ‘mystery girl’ outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s house; reveals identity of woman

Before Shibani, actor Sooraj Pancholi had denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 07:33 PM IST

Singer and actress Shibani Dandekar schooled a Twitter user as she refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shibani further claimed Shibani claimed the girl in question is his PR person Radhika Nihalani.

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani wrote, "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate.. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn`t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate." 

For the uninformed, a video had recently gone viral that showed a girl outside Sushant's apartment talking to the domestic staff. The girl could not be recognised because she was wearing a mask. It was then claimed that the video is from the day when Sushant died on June 14. 

Many netizens speculated that the "mystery girl", as sections of the media have named her, is Shibani. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14 and CBI is currently investigating the case in Mumbai after the Supreme Court's directive. 

While the CBI investigates the case, many conjectures and theories have surfaced online. Some celebrities are debunking the claims and setting the record straight. Before Shibani, actor Sooraj Pancholi had denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sooraj claimed he has never met or spoken to Disha in his life, in a social media post.

