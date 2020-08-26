Shekhar Kapur praises new acting talent on OTT platforms; here's what he said

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has opened up about how she is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter account and said, "With cinema theatres closing down, and everyone watching series and films online, amazing new acting talent is coming on to the OTT platforms. These actors are setting new standards."

In his tweet, although Shekhar did not take any names, his fans agreed with him and praised some actors in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Amit Sadh, Rasika Duggal, Trupti Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Neeraj Kabi, etc r rising n shining stars of OTT."

While another fan wrote, "Yes lots of hidden talents emerging as they were overshadowed by nepo kids who were not so talented but deliberately films were given to them cuz of influential background! Wondered Y investors had to invest on few flop nepokids in spite of knowing the facts it`s gonna be big flop."

Apart from praising actors on his social media account, Shekhar also shared some valuable life lessons with a fan a few days ago who asked him, "Hey Sir why ain't you doing more films?" To this, Kapur had replied saying, "Because films have become a business rather than a means of creative expression. Films were always meant to be a balance between creativity and business. But now it's much more of a business."

In late July, Oscar-winner AR Rahman and Shekhar had joined hands with life coach Shayamal Vallabhjee to create awareness on mental health and promote positive mental wellbeing. After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebs have come forward and spoke at length about mental health and their battles with depression. Talking about the same, South Africa based sports scientist Vallabhjee said in a statement about his show In Pursuit of Balance.

Shayamal had said, "We (Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman, and Shyamal Vallabhjee) plan to bring together an army of local and international celebs and teachers. Mental health is only one of many topics which we plan to put the focus on. Our vision is big and we confident that our curated platform is going to be the destination for anyone interested in becoming a better version of themselves."