Shefali Shah recalls rejecting 'many' big movies, names them

Shefali Shah, whom you’ve seen playing remarkable roles in movies like 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and many more, is often appreciated for her detailed performance on screen.

In an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session, she was asked several questions by the netizens, both personal and professional, out of which a question was of about the movies she rejected in the past which went on to become a hit.

Answering that, Shefali wrote, "Many.. 'Kapoor and Sons', 'Neerja'."

Shefali answered a lot more questions asked to her by her fans. Talking about her script selection, she added, "What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it."

Another fan asked her to give acting tips to which she said, "Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips.”

When asked about the roles she thinks were the best so far she said, "Vartika and Tara." She played Vartika in ‘Delhi Crime’ and Tara in ‘Once Again’.

On the work front, Shefali will be starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in ‘Doctor G’. She will be doing the role of a senior doctor while Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta and Rakul will be seen as a medical student in the film.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Shefali will also appear in 'Darlings' where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also has Vipul Shah's 'Human’ as an upcoming project.

The first season of 'Delhi Crime' won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year and is expecting to realise the second season very soon. Shefali's directorial debut 'Someday' was selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film and Video Competition too.