'She is so giving': Sanya Malhotra on playing on-screen daughter to Vidya Balan in 'Shakuntala Devi'

Vidya Balan was widely appreciated as she impressed audiences yet again with her performance in Shakuntala Devi. Similar was the case with her on-screen daughter Sanya Malhotra who was awestruck with Vidya's performance, an actress who is an institution in herself for many others.

Speaking about collaborating with Vidya, Sanya told BollywoodLife, "When the shot is on, she is Shakuntala Devi. Off-camera, I was nervous around her. I was like, do not make a fool of yourself in front of Vidya Balan. I used to not talk at all. The first meet was for a script reading. I was so awestruck. I was not audible. Vidya Balan was reading every dialogue with such finesse. Anu Menon and Vidya Balan told me to talk louder. She has such a fine sense of humour. You cannot be serious at all around her."

Adding further about what she learned from Vidya, Sanya said, "Yeah, she is a brilliant co-star. She is so giving. She was present throughout. She used to give her cues to the point. I admire this a lot in my co-stars. I was like, ‘Thank you, ma'am.’ Acting is all about reacting. After seeing her, I will try to be a good actor, but also a great co-actor."

Sanya also said that she was surprised that people could not identify her with straight hair. "I was happy that people could not recognize me. But then, I am an actor and would like to be recognized. I am very kicked about the film," she said.