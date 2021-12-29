Sharvari Wagh BREAKS silence on reports of she dating Sunny Kaushal

Actress Sharvari made her Bollywood debut this year with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the sequel to the 2005 comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli'. The actress is rumoured to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. The rumours grew even more stronger when she attended the Vicky-Katrina wedding festivities at Six Senses Fort Barwara at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Sharvari has finally broken silence regarding her relationship with Sunny in her latest interview.

While speaking with India.com, she said that she befriended Sunny four years earlier when the duo worked together on Kabir Khan's web series 'The Forgotten Army' and added that they have stayed friends since then. Talking about the dating rumours, she said, "Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours.’ At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them."

Talking about Vicky-Katrina wedding, she mentioned, "It was exactly how their pictures have come out. It was really pure, happy and a very intimate wedding. Those are the perfect three words to describe their wedding.”

The 2021 release pitched two pairs of con artists against each other - Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan (who replaced Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel) as the OG Bunty Aur Babli vs. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as the new Bunty Aur Babli.