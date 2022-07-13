Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his connection with Naagin star Arjun Bijlani

Ranbir Kapoor with Arjun Bijlani

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his comeback film Shamshera. He is running post-to-post to spread the word about his upcoming actioner. Recently while promoting his film, Ranbir had a reunion with one of his school buddies, actor Arjun Bijlani.

Surprised? Well, even we were astonished by the fact the television star Arjun and Kapoor share such a connection. While promoting his film at the Star Parivar special, Ranbir opened up that he and Arjun are from the same class of Bombay Scottish School, and they even used to play football for the same house. Kapoor stated, "Log jaante nahi hain yeh magar hum ek dusre ko bachpan se jaante hain. We were in the same school, the same class and the same house for football." Ranbir acknowledged Bijlani's career graph and added, "It feels so great to see everything that you are doing. The fact that you are a father, and you are such a good host. It's really heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine, do so well." This made Arjun emotional, "Thanks yaar," Arjun replied. Ranbir stood up to hug him and asked, “Kahaan se aau." To which Arjun replied, “Jahaan se bhi aa bas gale mil le yaar." This epic moment got registered with an adorable picture that Arjun shared on his social media.

During the same event, Ranbir even took some quick parenting tips from television's favourite Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to become the perfect daddy, and he's brushing up on babysitting skills. Kapoor is getting a perfect helping hand from television popular star Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. Kapoor was spotted promoting his upcoming film Shamshera at the Star Parivar event. There, Ranbir got some useful tips on handling a baby from Ganguly. The videos from the shoot gone viral, and netizens are in awe of Ranbir. Shamshera will release in cinemas on July 22.