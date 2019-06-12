Shahid Kapoor speaks about attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception and not getting invited for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor has never hidden his past relationships be it with Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas. When Priyanka's wedding was announced, he told congratulated her during a media interaction. He said, "Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best." He also said, "Priyanka is doing amazingly well I am very happy for her. She has made all of us proud. She always had the potential to become an international star and she has proved it."

Moreover, after the breakup, Kareena and Shahid worked together in 2016 hit film Udta Punjab, though they didn't share the screen space. During his recent appearance on BFFs with Vogue, when Shahid was asked about attending Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception. He was also quizzed if he was invited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's wedding reception, to which he replied, "About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited."

On Koffee With Karan 6, when Shahid was asked if he wants to delete any memories of Kareena or Priyanka, he replied, "See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot."

He spoke about their talents stating, "I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka."