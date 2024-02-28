Twitter
'Accept nahi karte yeh...': Shahid Kapoor says he was never truly accepted in Bollywood, was treated 'really badly'

Shahid Kapoor mentioned that he doesn't have the "qualities to be a campy person".

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shahid Kapoor (Image source: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor candidly revealed that he was not in the industry during his early days and expressed his dislike for the concept of 'camps'. Speaking on a podcast with Neha Dhupia, Shahid shared how he has now learned to stand up to bullies.

In the podcast discussion, Shahid Kapoor mentioned that he doesn't have the "qualities to be a campy person". Shahid Kapoor also recalled an incident from his school days in Mumbai where he felt rejected because he had relocated from Delhi.

He said, "I was the outsider because my accent was different, I had a Delhi accent. I was really badly treated for a very long time." "Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye andar. So for many years you deal with that," he added.

Shahid Kapoor expressed that he's okay with people being comfortable with each other, but it shouldn't affect their work.  "That doesn’t mean you diss other people or put other people down or you close the doors to other people. And I think that that’s something which does happen in this fraternity," he said.

Shahid Kapoor mentioned that he used to hate being bullied when he was younger. While he couldn't stand up for himself back then, he has now learned how to deal with bullies. "Now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. So I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is no filter Shahid," he said.

 

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor appeared in eri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Kriti Sanon. Helmed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the romantic comedy also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in key roles and has opened to positive reviews from the audience. 

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to review Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. The actress heaped praise on the film and the performances of the leads. On her Instagram stories, Mira shared a still from the film of Shahid and Kriti, writing, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end. (sic)”. Reviewing the lead actors’ performances, she wrote, “@kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.” She also added, “Watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting. (s

