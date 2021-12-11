Mira Rajput reacts to trolls calling her feet fake, shares sassy picture

Mira Rajput had earlier uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram in which her feet looked darker than the rest of her body. As soon as she uploaded the picture, it became a meme material as netizens started targeting her for her feet.

In the photo, Mira can be seen posing against the sunset. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Getting used to taking pictures with a shy photo-bomber.” However, people started trolling the star-wife. One of the trolls wrote, “Apke leg black lg rhe hai.” The second one mentioned, “Leg to nakli hai.” The third person commented, “Your feets don't match with your body.” The fourth user wrote, “Feet he schhai hai.. baki to makeup.”

Take a look:

On Saturday, Mira decided to hit back, therefore, she posted a picture with a sassy caption. While dropping an adorable picture, Mira wrote, “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded.”

Her fans liked the way she replied to the trolls. They started praising her. One of them commented, “Best reply ever,” while another mentioned, “aha, well done! stay grounded, try n let some things/comments pass!!”

See post:

Workwise, while Mira is focussing on growing her social media presence, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of 'Jersey' which hits theatres on December 31.

‘Jersey’ is a Hindi remake of the same-named Telugu film. Nani starred in the original, while Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur star in the Hindi version. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed the film, which stars Aman Gill and Allu Aravind. On December 31, 2021, it will be released.