Shahid Kapoor injured during 'Jersey' shoot in Chandigarh

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Jersey in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The film is the remake of a Telugu hit of the same name in which Nani played the leading role. Talking about Shahid, the actor has invested 50 days for the shoot in Chandigarh and the film went on floors a few days back. Before kickstarting the shoot, Shahid prepped very hard to learn the game of cricket.

Now as per reports in Pinkvilla, Shahid injured himself during the shoot. Talking about it, a source told the entertainment portal, "It was all fine till this afternoon. Shahid had come to give his shot. It was at the cricket pitch and he had to shoot a few portions of the sport today. But after some time, he got hit by the ball on his head suffered an injury. The bouncer hit him right above his eyes."

The actor is fine now as quick action was taken and rushed him to the hospital. The source went on to say, "But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira Rajput has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There's nothing to worry anymore."

While the source added, "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and the shot was about to start. However, he got hit by a cricket ball in the middle of the practice, unfortunately. He is taking the necessary treatment. As a thorough professional Shahid will resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days once he is better."