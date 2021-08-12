Shah Rukh Khan thanks cast, makers of 'Chak De! India' for making him 'gunda' of the film, shares swoon-worthy selfie

Shah Rukh Khan’s critically acclaimed film ‘Chak De! India’ on August 10 had completed 14 glorious years of its theatrical release. The film was not only an inspiration for sportspersons but to each and every individual of the country

The Bollywood superstar on Thursday (August 12) shared a social media post expressing gratitude to the makers and cast of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK treated his fans with a swoon-worthy selfie flaunting his stubble, while sporting a blue and black coloured hoodie.

Expressing gratitude, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actor captioned the post as, "Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And #ShimitAmin, Adi, @yrf , #MirRanjanNegi, #JaideepSahni, @sudeepchatterjee.isc , @sukhwindersinghofficial and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda' of the film…."

The actor’s fans reacted to the post and showered him with praises. “Best actor in the world,” commented a user while another wrote, "King of Bollywood.” A third user wrote, “This Gunda is also the Hero Of many Hearts,” while a fourth one commented, “Bharat ki shaan shahrukh khan.” Several users even requested the actor to spill details about his umping film ‘Pathan’.

In ‘Chak De! India’ SRK played the role of Kabir Khan who was the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. The superstar had won millions of hearts with his stint in the movie and his character continues to rule the hearts of fans.

Directed by Shimit Amin, the film was made under the banner of YRF and was produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for ‘Pathan’, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.