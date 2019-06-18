'Shah Rukh Khan just invented new form of nepotism', Twitterati find fault with Aryan Khan dubbing for 'The Lion King'

On Monday, it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan and his eldest son Aryan Khan have lent their voices for Mufasa and Simba respectively in the Hindi version of the live-in-action film, The Lion King. Disney India had tweeted the new posters and wrote, "The most iconic father-son story of all time, featuring the King himself @iamsrk and #AryanKhan. Disney's #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19."

Shah Rukh also shared his excitement by tweeting, "Glad to be a part of this journey... a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing"

But soon after that, SRK was accused of nepotism as his son turned voiceover artist with this iconic film. Many called the superstar 'The King of Nepotism' and bashed him on social media pages.

Check out a few below:

#TheLionKing #nepotism



Enjoy the Movie. Aur MBA Walo kuch sikh lo - CaseStudy banao . pic.twitter.com/wPPOEY4kUe — Thor Kapoor (@KapoorThor) June 17, 2019

Nepotism at its best https://t.co/HnfczWpkwv — Elon Khusk (@therealsnorky) June 17, 2019

Aryan Khan is replacing Donald Glover and the nepotism bothers me https://t.co/Pay0Ol5z5n — Vaishnavi (@vaish_navy) June 18, 2019

No, Nepotism does not exist in this industry. https://t.co/mFfSE6nZiO — PL (@bigg_P_P) June 18, 2019

Donald Glover who is the voice of Simba in the new Lion King movie is a writer, actor, singer and a DJ who has been working in the entertainment industry since he was 23.

Aryan Khan who is the voice of Simba in the hindi version of the Lion King movie is Shah Rukh Khan's son. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 17, 2019

And we boycott it #nepotism won't waste a penny for the entitled, who get chance because of the father's name, no talent though. But does Disney care about talent!? #shame — Anand Chaudhary (@anandjiiii) June 18, 2019

Shahrukh Khan just invented a new form nepotism #TheLionKing https://t.co/AUkkM7euF2 — Abhinav Shah (@now9S) June 17, 2019

When even Disney knows that Bharat mein #TheLionKing jaisi strong script bechne ke iye bhi nepotism ka sahara lena padega.

Yes, we deserve it.

Also, no problem that Aryan wants 2 do films, but handing him TLK on a platter to debut is what nepotism is all about. https://t.co/xeLiN8DOXH — Lakshya Mittal (@LakshyaMittal2) June 17, 2019

Talking about the project, Shah Rukh earlier told HT Cafe, "Voicing the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba has been such a wonderful personal and professional moment for Aryan and me. It will be really special to watch this movie with our little one, AbRam, as he is a big fan of the film. And watching his big brother and father voice the characters in this live-action version is surely going to make it a memorable experience."

He also said, "I hope families can make some happy memories together watching The Lion King, as much as my family had fun being part of it."