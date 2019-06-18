Search icon
'Shah Rukh Khan just invented new form of nepotism', Twitterati find fault with Aryan Khan dubbing for 'The Lion King'

After Shah Rukh Khan announced that he and his son Aryan Khan will be dubbing for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King', Twitterati bashed the superstar for indulging in nepotism.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 11:39 AM IST

On Monday, it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan and his eldest son Aryan Khan have lent their voices for Mufasa and Simba respectively in the Hindi version of the live-in-action film, The Lion King. Disney India had tweeted the new posters and wrote, "The most iconic father-son story of all time, featuring the King himself @iamsrk and #AryanKhan. Disney's #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19."

Shah Rukh also shared his excitement by tweeting, "Glad to be a part of this journey... a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing"

But soon after that, SRK was accused of nepotism as his son turned voiceover artist with this iconic film. Many called the superstar 'The King of Nepotism' and bashed him on social media pages.

Check out a few below:

Talking about the project, Shah Rukh earlier told HT Cafe, "Voicing the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba has been such a wonderful personal and professional moment for Aryan and me. It will be really special to watch this movie with our little one, AbRam, as he is a big fan of the film. And watching his big brother and father voice the characters in this live-action version is surely going to make it a memorable experience."

He also said, "I hope families can make some happy memories together watching The Lion King, as much as my family had fun being part of it."

