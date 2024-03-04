Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan groove as Udit Narayan sings at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, romantic dance go viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan mesmerised everyone as they danced romantically to Main Yahaan Hoon sung by Udit Narayan from the movie Veer Zaara.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are garnering attention for their opulence, showcasing the grandeur of the billionaire Ambani family. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan took center stage on the final day of the celebrations.

The couple mesmerised everyone as they danced gracefully to the soulful tune of Main Yahaan Hoon sung by Udit Narayan from the movie Veer Zaara. On this special occasion, SRK adorned a white outfit, complemented by Gauri who looked stunning in a shimmery royal blue lehenga. Their son, AbRam, looked dashing in a black sherwani with neatly styled hair.

The concluding night featured captivating performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and renowned musicians like Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, and many others. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The Ambani family hosted a grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3, which was attended by guests from across the world. Viral videos of the festivities that have been going viral on social media feature celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna and from Ram Charan to Diljit Dosanjh.

Amidst these trending clips, an old video has resurfaced on the internet from November 2023. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, daughter and son-in-law of the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, hosted a grand party celebrating the first birthday of their twins, Krishna and Aadiya in Mumbai on November 18 last year.

Exclusive: SRK having a SnakeTastic time with Radhika and Anant Ambani at Jio World.@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/Wno9wNymfn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 18, 2023

In the clip, the groom-to-be Anant Ambani is seen handing a snake to Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar looks calm and composed as another person puts over another snake over his neck. Anant and his to-be-wife Radhika Merchant are seen laughing as they watch King Khan's unfazed look.