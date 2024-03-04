Twitter
Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju's delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji's son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

Anant Ambani was mocked as 'bikhari' in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan groove as Udit Narayan sings at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, romantic dance go viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan mesmerised everyone as they danced romantically to Main Yahaan Hoon sung by Udit Narayan from the movie Veer Zaara.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 08:03 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan(Credit: fanpage/Instagram)
The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are garnering attention for their opulence, showcasing the grandeur of the billionaire Ambani family. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan took center stage on the final day of the celebrations.

The couple mesmerised everyone as they danced gracefully to the soulful tune of Main Yahaan Hoon sung by Udit Narayan from the movie Veer Zaara. On this special occasion, SRK adorned a white outfit, complemented by Gauri who looked stunning in a shimmery royal blue lehenga. Their son, AbRam, looked dashing in a black sherwani with neatly styled hair.

The concluding night featured captivating performances by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and renowned musicians like Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, and many others. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The Ambani family hosted a grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3, which was attended by guests from across the world. Viral videos of the festivities that have been going viral on social media feature celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna and from Ram Charan to Diljit Dosanjh.

Amidst these trending clips, an old video has resurfaced on the internet from November 2023. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, daughter and son-in-law of the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, hosted a grand party celebrating the first birthday of their twins, Krishna and Aadiya in Mumbai on November 18 last year.

In the clip, the groom-to-be Anant Ambani is seen handing a snake to Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar looks calm and composed as another person puts over another snake over his neck. Anant and his to-be-wife Radhika Merchant are seen laughing as they watch King Khan's unfazed look.

