Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan calls herself 'cat lady', Alia Bhatt, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday show love

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is probably one of the most loved star kids. Suhana has not even forayed into acting yet but she enjoys a massive following on social media. The 21-year-old often shares photos on Instagram to treat her fans and she has done it again.

Recently Suhana shared a photo of herself with a cat in her lap. In the filtered picture Suhana has her hair open with a blue cap on her head. She can be seen wearing a beige top and grey pants. In the caption she wrote, “cat lady”.

Suhana’s friends and Bollywood celebs showered love on the photo. The post was liked Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Zoya Akhtar. Suhana’s besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also double tapped on the photo. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart, fire and lovestruck emojis in the comment section.

Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba commented, “You’re the only cool cat lady,” to which Suhana replied, "hehehe thanks" with a crying emoji. One of her friends commented, “Ur cool cool,” while another wrote, “omg wear more hats plsss”.

Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies at Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She graduated from Ardingly College in England in 2019. Suhana wishes to follow her father’s footsteps and venture into acting. She has starred in a short film.

King Khan however wants Suhana to complete her education before making her Bollywood debut. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” he told Hindustan Times.