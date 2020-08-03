Shafqat Amanat Ali, who sang Gandhi's favourite bhajan in 2018, glorifies terrorists in Pak Army's propaganda video

Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, who sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ in 2018, has now featured in a propaganda video by the Pakistani Army ahead of the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pak Army's propaganda arm ISPR on Sunday released the song "Leave My Valley" renditioned by Ali, apparently to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The poorly shot and edited music video was uploaded on YouTube and shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on its Twitter handle.

"A tribute to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for Freedom," ISPR said in the tweet.

The video features shots of stone-pelting in Kashmir, clashes with security forces, and actors playing terrorists calling for 'Azadi'. The video also features scenes from funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2016.

The video has been released ahead of August 5, which Pakistan has declared as "Kashmir Seige Day".

Shafqat Amanat Ali, who lent his voice to the propaganda song, has worked in the Indian film industry for over a decade. He was even awarded Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer among other accolades.

The world joins in paying homage to Bapu through his favourite Bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To'. Listen to a medley version of bhajan from artists of 124 countries at function at #RashtrapatiBhawan. #GandhiAt150 #MahatmaGandhi #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/YECfo0XF3i — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 2, 2018

In 2018, Ali was part of a video by the Indian government which featured musicians from 124 countries performing Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jana To'. The video was released ahead of Gandhi Jayanti that kicked off a year of celebrations marking 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Later his full video was released on the internet.

From singing a bhajan that epitomises peace and equality to giving voice to a song that not only glorifies but also promotes terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, this is a steep fall for a singer like Shafqat Amanat Ali.

The difference between peace and violence for Ali seems to be a hefty amount paid by the ISPR. According to reports, the singer was paid Rs 3.8 crore by the Pak Army to give his vocals for the song composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.