Shabana Azmi shares a happy family photo, calls it a 'hassi khushi' moment

On Friday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a happy family photo on social media. The post features her husband and famous lyricist, Javed Akhtar, her step-son Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

In the photo, while Javed, Farhan and Shibani are seen colour-coordinating in shades of mustard, Shabana Azmi is seen donning a salwar suit set in a soothing shade of green.

On one hand, while Shibani is seen in mustard and pink tie and dye printed top teamed with printed trousers, on the other Javed and Farhan Akhtar can be seen twinning in mustard colour outfits. While sharing the photo, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Hassi Khushi" with red heart emojis.

The family was all smiles as the struck a pose for the camera. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shabana recently took to Twitter to complain about how she has been duped by an alcohol delivery outlet via an online payment scam. According to her, she had paid the money upfront but the order was not delivered to her.

On the work front, the veteran actor has worked in over hundred films and has won five National Awards. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Ankur' in 1974 for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She has some of the most critically acclaimed films in her kitty like 'Arth', 'Bhavna', 'Neerja', 'Khandar', 'Masoom', 'Paar', 'Tehzeeb', 'Godmother', 'Fire' and 'Sati' among many others.

Shabana was last seen in 'Sheer Qorma' co-starring Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker. The film has been receiving a lot of praise on global platforms.