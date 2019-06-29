'Sending you some clothes from my line', Vijay Deverakonda showers Kiara Advani with gifts on 'Kabir Singh' success

Along with Shahid Kapoor, the female lead of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani is heaping all praises for her role as Preeti in the film. The actor played the role of a simple girl who is equally in love with Kabir played with Shahid and her performances made people fall for her hard. Kiara even thanked fans for showering love on Kabir Singh. She wrote, "Thankyouuuuuuuu sooooooooooo much for all the love".

Now, Kiara received an appreciation along with a gift from the leading actor of the original film, Arjun Reddy. Yes, we are talking about Vijay Deverakonda, who is the current heartthrob as well. Kiara took to her Instagram story in which she shared the photo of the gift she received from Vijay. The handsome actor also wrote a heartfelt note for Kiara which read as, "Kiara, congratulations for Kabir Singh! Enjoy the success. Sending you my best and also some of my clothes...that sounds wrong - 'clothes from my line'". Kiara captioned her post by writing, "Thankyouuu Arjun @thedeverakonda"

Meanwhile, when Deccan Chronicle quizzed Vijay if he watched Kabir Singh, the actor stated, "I haven't seen Kabir Singh yet as I was shooting in France. I came back to Hyderabad just a couple of days ago and have been down with viral fever since then. But I will catch it soon. I'm most curious to see what my friend and director Sandeep Vanga has done with the original story in the remake."

Kabir Singh is inching towards Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office.