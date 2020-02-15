Selfie Alert! Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma chill together on lazy Saturday in New Zealand

Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for the Test series of the Indian Cricket Team against Kiwis in New Zealand. Amidst that, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma has visited NZ to spend quality time with Kohli. The Zero actor has been sharing videos shot at the beautiful locales of New Zealand on her Instagram story. Moreover, she even accompanied Virat during a day out with Indian squad at Blue Spring Putaruru.

Now Virat took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet selfie with Anushka. In the photo, both are seen chilling on a lazy Saturday and are all smiles for the camera. The Indian skipper sported a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt and trousers. While Anushka donned a no-makeup look and wore a monochrome outfit.

VK captioned the photo with an emoji of a cat which has heart eyes.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, earlier during an interaction with Economic Times, Virat revealed that his urban pleasure is going on a long drive. The Indian skipper further stated the company he needs for it and wasn't surprising at all. He said, "My wife would be the perfect companion."

Virat also said, "We have not been able to go on long drives recently because times have been hectic." He added, "When we do get time, we go on holidays mostly. Maybe when I spend more time in the city, (am) more at home, we will find places to go for long drives."

On the other hand, India vs New Zealand Test Series will be starting from February 21, 2020.