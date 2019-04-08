SC says it cannot pass order on plea seeking stay on 'PM Narendra Modi' before CBFC certification

Headlines

NHAI's new SOPs to strengthen security at toll plazas, managers to wear body cameras; check details

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Five common myths about the disease

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

'Gaza will be under complete siege': Israeli Defence Minister after Hamas attack

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NHAI's new SOPs to strengthen security at toll plazas, managers to wear body cameras; check details

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Five common myths about the disease

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and more: All you can watch at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

SC says it cannot pass order on plea seeking stay on 'PM Narendra Modi' before CBFC certification

Supreme Court said that it cannot pass an order on a plea seeking a stay on the biopic on Modi titled 'PM Narendra Modi'. The film stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2019, 02:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court Monday said it cannot pass an order at this stage on a plea seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on PM Narendra Modi as the Censor Board was yet to certify the film.

The apex court said it will hear the matter tomorrow and possibly can pass an order if the petitioner brings on record that what the film depicts is highly objectionable.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused the plea of the petitioner, a Congress activist, that the copy of the film should be given to him.

"Why should we direct that individual be given a copy of the film," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

"We fail to understand why such a direction be given," the bench said.

At the outset, the CJI said the film is not yet certified. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Congress activist, said the producer Sandeep Singh had come out with a statement that the biopic would be released on April 11.

Taking note of his submission, the bench said the producer may have come out with such a statement on the release of the biopic on April 11 anticipating that the film would get the certification from the Censor Board.

The bench said as of now there is no cause of action for challenging the release of the film.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nithya Menen clears the air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

BAN vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match

Meet IAS officer, who became doctor after failing NDA exam, later cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE