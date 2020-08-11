SC asks legal teams of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's family to submit notes, next hearing on Thursday

Headlines

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Explained: Why PM Narendra Modi's first state visit to the United States is important? | India-USA

DNA: G20 Summit's Success Fuels Optimism for Tourism Surge

Power Bill Relief, Free Bus Travel & Grains: K'taka Govt Decides to Implement All 5 Guarantees

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

HomeBollywood

bollywood

SC asks legal teams of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's family to submit notes, next hearing on Thursday

The actress was represented by Shyam Divan while Abhishek Manu Singhvi was contesting from the side of the Maharashtra Government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 07:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Tuesday the Supreme Court heard the counsels of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's family. They asked legal parties to submit "notes" before the next hearing that would happen on Thursday. Solicitar General Tushar Mehta said that they would like to fast track the case. Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of FIR to Mumbai will be heard by the SC on Thursday as well. 

The apex court has pointed out to Rhea Chakraborty's statement that she is not averse to a CBI Enquiry in the matter on social media. However, her counsel argued that the case should be transferred to a Mumbai Court as the incident happened in the city. 

The actress was represented by Shyam Divan while Abhishek Manu Singhvi was contesting from the side of the Maharashtra Government. 

On the other hand, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh argued from the side of the actor's family. According to our sources, the main point of argument was the fact that the FIR was filed in Bihar. In an emotional plea, Vikas Singh said the victim was KK Singh, who lost his only son and he is a resident of Patna. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's counsel spoke about the unfair trial by media. They said the actress was in trauma after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty has said that all allegations are false and concocted. They have also asked for protection. However, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of KK Singh clarified that they did not take any such name (politicians) in their written documents.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It could've been the highest point in my career...': R Ashwin reflects on WTC final snub

India floods: Devastating scenes, deadly situation, then a sportsman saved life of 150 people

'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE