SC asks legal teams of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's family to submit notes, next hearing on Thursday

The actress was represented by Shyam Divan while Abhishek Manu Singhvi was contesting from the side of the Maharashtra Government.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court heard the counsels of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's family. They asked legal parties to submit "notes" before the next hearing that would happen on Thursday. Solicitar General Tushar Mehta said that they would like to fast track the case. Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of FIR to Mumbai will be heard by the SC on Thursday as well.

The apex court has pointed out to Rhea Chakraborty's statement that she is not averse to a CBI Enquiry in the matter on social media. However, her counsel argued that the case should be transferred to a Mumbai Court as the incident happened in the city.

On the other hand, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh argued from the side of the actor's family. According to our sources, the main point of argument was the fact that the FIR was filed in Bihar. In an emotional plea, Vikas Singh said the victim was KK Singh, who lost his only son and he is a resident of Patna.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's counsel spoke about the unfair trial by media. They said the actress was in trauma after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty has said that all allegations are false and concocted. They have also asked for protection. However, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of KK Singh clarified that they did not take any such name (politicians) in their written documents.