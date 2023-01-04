Satish Shah faces racism at London airport for travelling in first class, actor's befitting reply impresses internet

Satish Shah

Veteran actor Satish Shah gave an epic reply after he faced racism at the Heathrow airport here. The actor, who is popularly known as Indravardhan Sarabhai from his show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, was travelling to London in first class and overheard racist comments at the airport.

While he was travelling, officials at the airport could not believe that he could afford tickets for first class. However, this did not stop Satish from giving an answer-back. Tweeting about the same, he wrote: "I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate - 'how can they afford 1st class'?"

Here's the tweet

I replied with a proud smile because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” January 2, 2023

Soon after Shah's tweet, several netizens appreciated him. "We are proud of you Satish bhai," wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Well not entirely their mistake sir. Its the British gov who dont teach them their right history about the atrocities of their empire and they believe what their books say." One of the users wrote, "I replied with a very warm, sarcastic, lound and agonising face when I faced similar racist behavior while checking-in from Barcelona on a business class flight of @UnitedAirlines."



In his 50 years of career, Satish has appeared in several Hindi films and TV shows. He is also known for his work in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Ra.One.

(With IANS inputs)