Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Satish Shah faces racism at London airport for travelling in first class, actor's befitting reply impresses internet

Veteran actor Satish Shah encountered a shocking incident of racism, but he maintained his calm and gave a strong reply to the personal attack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Satish Shah faces racism at London airport for travelling in first class, actor's befitting reply impresses internet
Satish Shah

Veteran actor Satish Shah gave an epic reply after he faced racism at the Heathrow airport here. The actor, who is popularly known as Indravardhan Sarabhai from his show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, was travelling to London in first class and overheard racist comments at the airport.

While he was travelling, officials at the airport could not believe that he could afford tickets for first class. However, this did not stop Satish from giving an answer-back. Tweeting about the same, he wrote: "I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate - 'how can they afford 1st class'?"

Here's the tweet

Soon after Shah's tweet, several netizens appreciated him. "We are proud of you Satish bhai," wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Well not entirely their mistake sir. Its the British gov who dont teach them their right history about the atrocities of their empire and they believe what their books say." One of the users wrote, "I replied with a very warm, sarcastic, lound and agonising face when I faced similar racist behavior while checking-in  from Barcelona on a business class flight of @UnitedAirlines." 
 
In his 50 years of career, Satish has appeared in several Hindi films and TV shows. He is also known for his work in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Ra.One. 

(With IANS inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.