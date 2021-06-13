Sara Ali Khan shares unseen photo from her pre weight loss days

Sara Ali Khan is of the most glamorous divas of Bollywood. The actor has worked hard on shedding the excess weight from her body and she loves to flaunt her toned body time and again. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress often shares photos from her pre weight loss days on her social media.

On Sunday (June 13), Sara had posted a photo on her Instagram story of her friends playing cards with her. In the next story, she shared a photo clicked prior to her physical transformation days. In the picture, an adorable Sara is posing for the camera. “Still playing cards,” she captioned the photo and also pasted stickers of cards and another one reading “throwback”.

Last year, the actress had posted a video on Instagram sharing her journey from "Sara ka sara" to "Sara ka aadha". She captioned her post saying, "Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara)."

At her ‘Koffee With Karan’ debut, Sara had opened up about living with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). She had said, "I was 96 kgs. 'It will be almost rude to call you fat,' is what you (Saif Ali Khan, her father) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also a hormone problem.”

In another interview, Sara had spoken about her weight loss problem and said, "I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I want to act like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight."