Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday wishes for Saif Ali Khan include nostalgia and whole lot of cuteness

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the latest to wish actor Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. They shared nostalgic childhood pictures of them. Sara shared an image of Saif holding the newborn in his arms with glee and sparkle in his eyes.

Sara shared her and Saif Ali Khan's evolution through her Instagram post. From her baby pictures, to evolution from flab to fab, Sara shared a series of images on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba." Sara also shared a series of emojis along with the post.

See it here:

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared an adorable image of his mini version on Saif Ali Khan's back. Ibrahim looks a replica of Saif in the image. "Happy Birthday Dad," he wrote with the numerical 50 and a heart emoji. For the uninformed, Saif turned 50 today.

See his post here:

Both Sara and Ibrahim were born to Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Sara and Ibrahim are now living with Amrita. While Sara has made her debut in Bollywood (she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath'), there is no confirmation if Ibrahim will make his debut anytime soon.

The cake which Saif Ali Khan cut featuring Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan, was sent by Sara and Ibrahim. They skipped the birthday party, where Saif was seen enjoying his time with pregnant wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share photos from the birthday celebrations of Saif's 50th. Karisma wrote, "Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration". "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2," wrote Soha.