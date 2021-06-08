Sara Ali Khan gets 'champi' from mom Amrita Singh, photo goes viral

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are coming together for the first time for a brand endorsement.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her with actor, mother Amrita Singh. In the photo, Sara is seen getting a head massage from Amrita Singh as they smile for the camera. She captioned with a bunch head massaging emojis.

Sara is donning a pretty look wearing a white outfit while Amrita is seen in a blue salwar suit. They are posing happily while getting clicked in the BTS photo.

Sara regularly treats her fans with personal pictures and videos. On World Environment Day, she had shared a throwback video, from her recent vacation in Kashmir, in which she was heard reciting a goofy poem that she had penned herself.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are coming together for the first time for a brand endorsement. This will be for a haircare brand endorsement. The popularity of Sara Ali Khan is known to everyone. Now, for a special TVC, mother Amrita Singh has been roped in by the brand too.

This endorsement also marks Amrita Singh’s return to the brand world after more than 30 years. She had voluntarily stepped away from all the limelight decades ago after getting married to Saif Ali Khan. The TVC of the hair care brand is all set to release tomorrow and it will be amazing to see the mother-daughter duo on-screen.

Sara has always lived with her mother and has often expressed in interviews and via social media posts how close she is to her mother and brother.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Coolie No 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers. Her upcoming films are ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush under the direction of Aanand L Rai.