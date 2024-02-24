Twitter
Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

Uttarakhand: Key accused in Haldwani violence arrested from Delhi

Deepika Singh opens up about making comeback in TV, reveals why she took 5-year break: 'Main kai saalon se...'

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

10 healthy foods high in antioxidants

10 foods to improve eye health

10 amazing health benefits of white tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Deepika Singh opens up about making comeback in TV, reveals why she took 5-year break: 'Main kai saalon se...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali started to work on Devdas, he had another superstar in his mind. Sanjay also revealed why he chose Shah Rukh Khan for the iconic film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 10:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas (Image source: IMDb)
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has turned 61, and on this occasion, we will discuss one of his biggest blockbusters, Devdas (2002). The Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai-starrer is the official third adaptation of  Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. SRK's Devdas also became a remake of KL Saigal's Devdas (1936) and Dilip Kumar's Devdas (1955). 

With a budget of Rs 50 crore, Devdas was the most expensive Indian film ever made at the time. The movie was released with critical acclaim and became the year's highest-grossing film. The primary cast, particularly Shah Rukh garnered praise for reprising the character that was played by two veterans. This is interesting to introspect, that Shah Rukh Khan was not the first actor Sanjay Leela Bhansali considered to lead his Devdas remake. When Sanjay Leela started his journey to Devdas, he had another actor in mind. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali originally thought to make Devdas with...

Ajay Devgn. Sanjay Leela Bhansali started pre-production of Devdas after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and he found Ajay's character similar to Devdas. In an interview with IANS, SLB admitted that Ajay's character was his starting point to make Devdas, but he even explained why he didn't make Devdas with him.

Sanjay said, "Ajay’s character was my starting point to make Devdas. I slowly moved towards this film from there. But having gone through the process with Ajay, there was no challenge or excitement in casting him again in a similar role. It would have been a process of continuation instead of creation. With Shah Rukh, it was a completely new experience. I wanted my Devdas to be a simple, volatile, boy-man, who is angry and mean and yet has a sad streak that shimmers in his eyes." Sanjay made this revelation when Devdas completed 14 years, and he also added that if he ever made Devdas again, he would like to cast SRK again in the titular role. Sanjay will soon make his debut in OTT with the series Heeramandi. 

