Salman Khan to line up Sohail Khan’s jungle adventure Sher Khan soon?

Even as his Eid outing, Bharat, is showing in cinemas, Salman Khan is apparently planning a project with his youngest bhai Sohail Khan — jungle adventure Sher Khan. This will be one of the several projects that Dabangg Khan has in the pipeline. The Bollywood superstar has scheduled his next two releases — Prabhudheva-directorial Dabangg 3 on December 20 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s InshaAllah on Eid 2020. After that, there is Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 and possibly a movie with Rohit Shetty, apart from Sohail’s pet project.

Sher Khan first made news about seven years ago.

However, back then, the Khan brothers weren’t too pleased with the way the script was turning out. So, they put it on the back-burner and Sohail made Jai Ho (2014), instead. It’s likely that they will crack the script in the coming months.

“Even though Sher Khan was put on hold, its writing had not stopped. The brainstorming continued and now, a considerable portion of the script has been completed. The adventure film will also have a good dose of VFX, which is also being incorporated in the screenplay,” says our source, adding that the Khans are hopeful of cracking the screenplay by the time Dabangg 3 releases.

The insider adds, “The Khan clan is pleased with the way the script has turned out so far. Naturally, if they can lock it by the first quarter of 2020, then Salman would like to work on Sher Khan after InshaAllah wraps up.” As for Kick 2, our source tells us that work on the script is still underway. Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 Eid blockbuster, will helm the sequel too.

Our source sums up, “Sohail is the darling of the family. And Salim Khan saab and Salman absolutely dote on him. Given that Alvira and Atul’s Bharat is out and Arbaaz’s Dabangg 3 is under-production, Salman is looking to line up Sher Khan. Since they have finished a considerable portion of the script and are likely to lock it in the coming months, it won’t be surprising if Salman decides to do it after completing InshaAllah.”

IT’S ALL IN THE FAMILY

In the last 10 years, Salman has had films with his siblings, one after the other. After Arbaaz’s maiden production venture, Dabangg (2010), he had Ready (June 2011), on which Sohail was one of the producers, followed by his 2011 Eid release Bodyguard, which was produced by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The superstar’s Christmas 2012 outing Dabangg 2, which marked Arbaaz’s directorial debut, was followed by Sohail’s Jai Ho (2014). Now, post-Bharat (also produced by Alvira and Atul) and Dabangg (co-produced by Arbaaz), it looks like Sohail’s turn won’t be too far away.