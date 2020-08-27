Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' pushed to October; here's why

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 was all set to premiere in the last week of September but reports state that the show has been pushed to October now. Reports state that Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 4 on Colors TV.

The reason for the same is still under wraps through the productions, however, there are several media reports about it. On August 16, the new 'Bigg Boss 14' promo was released and used the music of Salman's 'Swag Se Swagat'. In the video, Salman is heard stating that while 2020 has caused trouble for 'Bigg Boss', the 'Bigg Boss' is ready to give a befitting reply to the year. 'Ab scene paltega' was the tagline of the video.

The first promo of 'Bigg Boss 14' had featured Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor had stated that he is growing rice for the contestants. He was probably hinting at the ration the locked up contestants receive every week when they accomplish a task.

More recently, an image of Salman Khan sweeping the floor had made rounds of the internet. The actor, who was staying in Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown, is now back in Mumbai and shooting for the 'Bigg Boss 13' promos back-to-back.

Salman Khan has been spending his time in the Panvel farmhouse ever since COVID-19 lockdown started in March. The actor had gone there to have an intimate get-together with friends and family, but they all have been stuck there ever since. Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha D'Souza, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Niketan are just some of the names who are the farmhouse currently.

The list of 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants is yet to come out. Various names were speculated as part of the show, but most of them have denied, stating that they have not even been approached for the show. Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman and Shagun Pandey's names have often been linked to the show.