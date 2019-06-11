Salman Khan's 'Bharat' opening day box office collection comes 2nd to Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan'

There is a quantum gap between the reach of the Khans and other actors which only goes on to prove that the country lives, loves and breathes the name of the Khans when it comes to cinema in India.

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan marked a record highest first-day collection of Rs 52 crore at the box office which left behind every other film's opening day collection. The opening day collections remained untouched only before with Salman Khan's Bharat came in a close second to it.

As far as the reach of other actors is concerned, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh only have a limited appeal beyond the metro cities of the country while the Khans boast of a deeper penetration along the length and breadth of the country. The mass popularity and brand value of Khans is such that even a Chinese- International mobile brand replaced Ranveer Singh with Aamir Khan, owing to the fandom Aamir enjoys across the continent and particularly in the Chinese markets where he is considered as a pioneer of cultural exchange.

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba managed to mint Rs 20.72 crore at the box office on its opening day which is nowhere closer to any of Aamir’s releases. Also, the magic of Salman Khan has pulled out numbers of Rs 42.3 crore on its first day itself beating his own record of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, despite the much-hyped India vs South Africa cricket World Cup match as well.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Padman raked in Rs 21.06 and Rs 10.26 crore, respectively and have all been around the bracket of Rs 20 crore at the box office despite the uproar of the season- which is still way beyond the numbers of the Khans!

To put it all together in numbers, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore), Salman Khan’s Bharat (Rs 42.3 crore) top the charts as the biggest day one openers as compared to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (Rs 20.72 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Kesari (Rs 20.40 crore).

Any questions on the popularity of the Khans with the first-day box office collections hence are put to rest with the records set by Aamir and Salman, minting big record at the box office that only goes on to prove how much the country loves the Khans!