Salman Khan's adorable photo with siblings Ahil Sharma, Ayat and Nirvan Khan is unmissable

Salman Khan has been living at Panvel farmhouse from the past few months. He is not alone and is joined by a few of his family members and friends. The superstar is living it up there and enjoying his time in painting, farming and more. He has also helped nearby villagers by providing them with grocery and essential items. Salman has become very much active on his social media pages and treats fans with his photos and videos too.

A couple of days back, Khan had taken to his Instagram page and shared a candid click with his nephews and niece. Yes, the Dabangg star is seen holding Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's kids Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma in his arms and is joined by Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan. Ahil is seen giving a kiss to his little sister while Salman and Nirvan look at them cutely.

The superstar captioned the photo stating, "Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15".

Check out the photo below:

Interestingly, Salman and Ayat share the same birthday as she was born on December 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is yet to resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was eyeing for Eid release this year. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Apart from Radhe, Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in which he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji.