Salman Khan rides auto-rickshaw at Panvel- WATCH

Salman Khan who turned 56 this Monday is enjoying his 'me time' at Panvel. The actor was spotted on the busy roads of Panvel on Wednesday, riding an auto-rickshaw. In a cool tee with a cap, Salman ride a rickshaw on the streets, and the onlookers were stunned to see the 'Dabangg' actor.

Watch the video here

Just a day before his birthday, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He got admitted to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment, and after 6 hours of treatment, he was discharged. Salman shared the incident with the media on his birthday night.

Watch the video here

Salman organised a grand celebration at his house and his dance with Genelia Deshmukh has already gone viral. When it comes to gifts, then as pet the reports of Bollywood life, the actor has received a gold bracelet from Katrina Kaif, Jackqueline Fernandez has gifted him an expensive watch, Sanjay Dutt gifted him a diamond bracelet, Sohail Khan bestowed his older brother with BMW S 1000 RR, which costs around Rs.23-25 lakhs, and Arbaaz Khan gifted him an Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores on the occasion.

Watch Salman enjoying his birthday with friends and family

Even his good friend Anil Kapoor gifted him an expensive leather jacket. His 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-star Ayush Sharma, gifted his brother-in-law a gold chain. Whereas his sister Arpita Khan gifted him a dasing Rolex watch and his father, Salim Khan gifted him an apartment in Juhu, worth Rs-13 crore.