Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' to have second highest first day opening ever: Report

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif much looked-forward-to movie Bharat has released in theatres. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles, released on the occasion of Eid i.e. on June 5.

The movie had a bumper opening - of almost 60-65%, which is one of the biggest since Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan released last Diwali. The match has, according to reports on Box Office India, not slowed down the collections of the Salman Khan starrer by huge numbers.

The movie is Salman Khan's fourteenth bumper opening, right after Tiger Zinda Hai, which also consisted the trio of Ali, Katrina and Salman. The Eid holiday especially seems to have benefitted Bhaijaan's movie a lot, since the advance openings for the film were at a huge number.

Bharat, according to the reports, has become the second highest opening film ever, after Thugs Of Hindostan. This comes as a refreshing change, since Salman Khan's Race 3 last year received a lot of bashing. Surprisingly, the report goes on to claim that Salman Khan's movie is doing well in circuits like Gujarat, Central India and UP. Like one can expect, the maximum number shells out from single screen theatres. It now remains to be seen whether Salman Khan can pull in audiences at multiplexes too.