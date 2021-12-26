Salman Khan bitten by snake at his farmhouse in Panvel

Last night at 3 a.m., Bollywood actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was promptly brought to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. He was discharged from the hospital about 9 a.m. this morning after undergoing treatment and has returned to his farmhouse. The snake was not poisonous, according to ABP News. He is now recovering well.

Salman Khan would be celebrating his 56th birthday tomorrow, December 27, however due to the tragedy, the celebrations may not go as planned. The actor celebrated his birthday early with the ‘RRR team’, which included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and director SS Rajamouli, on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Alia began the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ programme by singing for Salman. Later, the rest of her crew joined her.

On their 'RRR' song ‘Nattu Nattu’, he also danced alongside Charan and NTR. Salman learned the hook step from the Telugu actors and had a blast doing it on stage.

Later, the ‘Bigg Boss’ inmates put on a surprise birthday performance for Salman, dancing to several of his hit songs. Salman and the ‘RRR’ team finished the party by dancing to the title tune from the former's flick ‘Dabangg’.

Meanwhile, at the RRR pre-release in Mumbai last week, the actor formally revealed the sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. S S Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also authored the original film, will write the sequel. Salman was in attendance to support Rajamouli's next mega opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

‘Tiger 3’ starring Katrina Kaif is also in the works for Salman Khan.