Sajid Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his first death anniversary, Kamalrukh Khan too shares precious memories

“Miss u mere bhai Wajid” says Sajid Khan as he remembers Wajid Khan on his one-year death anniversary

Summary: Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh remembers him as she pens down an emotional note, 'We celebrate his infiniteness’

It's one year since the demise of music composer Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo. Wajid Khan died on June 1, 2020 after a cardiac arrest. He had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days before his death.

Remembering his late brother, Sajid Khan on Tuesday shared a throwback video on Instagram.

The clip is from their visit to a concert in the US. In the video, the two brothers can be seen inside a car. Sharing the video, Sajid said, “Tum kya gaye tumhare jaatehi jeene ka mazaa bhi chala gaya:: miss u mere bhai wajid ❤️u always (The happiness in our lives went away with you).”

Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh also took to social media to share some old memories of her husband. The late music composer can be seen with his family and kids, Arshi and Hrehaan in the pictures.

Kamalrukh also wrote an emotional note along with pictures. She wrote, "It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness. I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan - through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them. The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.... Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity."

Sajid and Wajid Khan debuted in the music industry with Salman Khan's film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' in 1998. The duo composed music for many Salman Khan films including the 'Dabangg' series, 'Partner' and 'Wanted' to name a few. The duo also judged a few popular singing reality shows such as 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012' and 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar'. They also composed the theme songs for two seasons reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'.