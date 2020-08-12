'Sadak 2' trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur embark on journey in search of truth

Finally, the trailer for Sadak 2 is out. Sequel to 1991 film, Sadak, the trailer starts with Sanjay Dutt's character talking to the photo frame of Pooja Bhatt who seems to have passed away. He is avenging her death and still owns a car service company (he was a cab driver in the first film). Enters Alia Bhatt who is on a path to expose fake gurus while burning the big cutout of Makarand Deshpande (is he the Maharani in this film?)

She books car service with Sanjay and they embark on a journey wherein they pickup Aditya Roy Kapur, who is just released from the jail. He owns a pet owl who is caged. However, during their road travel, many truths start unravelling about Dutt's plan and how Alia who is not just a passenger of his car. There are also glimpses of the villains including Makarand Deshpande and also a short sequence of Gulshan Grover.

Check out the trailer below:

Sadak 2 also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Akshay Anand in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt who returns to direction after two decades and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

The music for the film is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi, Suniljeet. Sadak 2 is all set to be streamed directly on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28, 2020.

Sadak 2 also reunites the team of Kalank including Sanjay, Alia and Aditya after a year. While Pooja and Dutt will be seen together nearly after three decades.