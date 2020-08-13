'Sadak 2' trailer receives 4.4 million dislikes on YouTube in less than 24 hours

In less than 24 hours since its release, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' has received over 4.4 million dislikes on YouTube. The trailer, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Makarand Deshpande, was almost immediately rejected by netizens stating 'nepotism'.

'Sadak 2' trailer had 3.5 million+ views, and the dislikes on it were 1.9 million which is 19 lakh, by 5.30 pm on August 12, 2020, which was just a few hours after the trailer was unveiled. Currently, the trailer, which is trending on the video platform, has more dislikes than likes, making it probably the 'most disliked trailer' on the internet.

Here, take a look:

Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' was the first film to be rated on the 'nepometer' by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's brother Mayuresh Krishna. The film was called 98 percent nepotistic.

The handle tweeted, "#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood..Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments."

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 July 2, 2020

'Sadak 2' brings the Bhatt family together for the first time. It marks Pooja Bhatt's comeback in films, with her sister Alia Bhatt playing the lead role. Pooja was part of 'Sadak'. Mahesh Bhatt also took up the directorial chair due to the film. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is son of late actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, is brother of renowned producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The reason for 'Nepometer's launch is written on the handle's bio which reads, "providing score and rating on Nepotistic and Independent Bollywood movies and TV". The app was launched after there was a widespread debate that nepotism was a major reason why Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

'Sadak 2' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Many users had even started the trend #UninstallHotstar after the OTT platform accepted to release the film.