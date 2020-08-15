'Sadak 2' song 'Tum Se Hi' unveiled: Aditya Roy Kapur recreates 'Aashiqui 2' with Alia Bhatt

'Sadak 2' new song 'Tum Se Hi' gives us some more insight into the characters of Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. However, the song is a disappointment because it offers nothing new, especially for Aditya Roy Kapur.

'Tum Se Hi' features Aditya Roy Kapur as a troubled singer. While in 'Aashiqui 2', he was dealing with alcohol, here he is dealing with imprisonment. Like Rahul Jaykar maintained distance from his lover Aarohi in 'Aashiqui 2', Vishal maintains distance from his girlfriend Aaraya in 'Sadak 2', and has to be pacified by her.

Ankit Tiwari has crooned the song. He has also composed the music along with Leena Bose. "This song is very close to my heart, had put in special efforts to make it special for all you people out there in love. This song is very special was inspired by my beautiful daughter Aryaa. Celebrating Tum Se Hi. Celebrating Love," wrote the singer as a comment on the YouTube video.

Here's the song:

Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role, also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Akshay Anand in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt who returns to direction after two decades and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

The music for the film is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi and Suniljeet. Sadak 2 is all set to be streamed directly on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28, 2020.

Sadak 2 also reunites the team of Kalank including Sanjay, Alia and Aditya after a year. While Pooja and Dutt will be seen together nearly after three decades.