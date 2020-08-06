'Sadak 2' release date announced; Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur set out on journey in new poster

The release date of Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie 'Sadak 2' has been finalized. Sanjay Dutt shared the latest poster of the movie, which also features Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor also revealed when the movie is slated for release on OTT.

'Sadak 2', releasing on August 28, 2020, happens to be the movie which brings back Mahesh Bhatt as a director. The film is a sequel of Pooja Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt's 1991 release 'Sadak'. Apart from Sanjay, Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur, 'Sadak 2' also features Pooja Bhatt, who also comes back as an actor with the movie.

Sanjay shared the interesting poster on Instagram. "The road to love is the road to take. Join us in the journey as #Sadak2 streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," he wrote alongside the post.

Here it is:

While sharing the post, Sanjay Dutt also tagged Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and veteran actor Akshay Anand. The same could be a hint that the actors are a part of the movie.

'Sadak 2' made headlines on the internet recently for being 'nepotistic' film. The movie is the first time that the Bhatt family works together in a movie. Alia is working in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial and uncle Mukesh Bhatt's production for the first time.

While the movie features Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt in the lead role too, it is written by Alia's real sister (Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt's daughter) Shaheen Bhatt. Aditya Roy Kapur was roped in for the lead role much later, after there were speculations about Sidharth Malhotra featuring in the movie.