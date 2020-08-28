Headlines

'Sadak 2': Alia Bhatt wows fans with reprised version of song 'Tum Se Hi'; watch video

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 04:43 PM IST

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt directed film Sadak 2 on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, starring actress Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the makers of the film have released a reprised version of the song 'Tum Se Hi' on YouTube, sung by the Udta Punjab actor.

The original version of the track, which has been sung by Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose, was much liked by fans for its fantastic music and lyrics. The reprised version which has been sung by Alia, also seems to be garnering a lot of attention by social media users.

Dressed in a black pantsuit, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star shared a photo of herself on Instagram, sitting under the spotlight with a guitar in her hand.

She captioned the image, "It's showtime."

Alia has sung six of her film songs, including the Samjhawan Unplugged in 2014.

Earlier, Alia took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself, but what catches attention is the caption.

"Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you," she wrote along with the photograph, in which she is seen wearing an oversized shirt as she flips her hair back, with a swimming pool and greenery in the backdrop.

Lately, the actress has been facing flak on social media, because she is a star kid. Earlier this month, the trailer of her upcoming film "Sadak 2" became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of "Sadak 2" has been trolled by many netizens as it is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death in June.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranveer Singh.

