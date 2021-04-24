UNSEEN PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood pictures will melt your heart

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan's Instagram timeline is an archive of precious throwback photos of the entire Pataudi family including the next generation kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and she keeps adding more gems every now and then.

Recently, Saba took to her Instagram handle to treat fans with two childhood throwback photos of Sara and her brother Ibrahim.

On Saturday, Saba shared a childhood photo of Sara and started her weekend on a happy and sweet note.

In the picture, a cutie pootie Sara can be seen dressed in a salwar-kameez teamed with a dupatta as she strikes a pose for the camera.

"Wonder...Who's this ??? (Too easy) Clicked by ME. #saturdayfun (sic)," Saba captioned the photo.

Take a look:

On Friday, April 23, Saba Ali Khan asked fans to guess which little kid featured in her flashback Friday picture. She wrote, "I wonder .... Who's this ??? Clicked by ME. #fridayfun (sic)."

As soon as Saba shared the picture, fans were quick to guess it was Ibrahim and point out that the little lad looked like a spitting image of his dad Saif Ali Khan. It is a compliment he gets even today.

Take a look at the picture here:

This is not the first time Saba has shared childhood pictures of Sara and Ibrahim, Earlier too, she has treated fans with such priceless photos of the two Pataudi star kids.