Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Payal Ghosh calls Bollywood ‘corrupt’, says ‘log tumhe maar ke…’

Payal Ghosh/File Photo

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Payal Ghosh grabbed headlines when the actress accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and even filed a complaint against him. Now the actress is currently awaiting the release of her new film with actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek titled ‘Red’. The actress recently lamed Bollywood industry in an interview.

While talking to a new portal Koimoi, Payal Ghosh compared Bollywood to Antichrist members and said, “Bollywood mein log tumhe maar ke, khoon nikalke dusre ko pilate hain. Antichrist mein nahi hota hai… ki joh leader hai woh insaan ko maar ke sab ko khoon pilate hai – waise Bollywood ke log hai. Toh mujhe bahut bura laga. Abhi bhi bahut gussa ho jati hu ki yeh log bahut women empowerment ki baat karte ho, par khud itne gande aur badmash insaan hain.( (In Bolllwyood, people feed your blood to others after killing you. It happens in Antichrist wherein leaders kill people and feed blood, just like that, people in Bollywood also do the same. So I felt very bad. I still get angry that those people talk about women empowerment, but they themselves are very bad.)”

She further added, “Mujhe bahut gussa aata hai. Kabhi kabhi gussa zahir kar deti hu. Lekin main bol rahi hu – Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt (I get very angry sometimes and even express my anger but I am saying to you, Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt). On being asked about her views on Priyanka Chopra’s recent ‘cornered in Bollywood’ remark, the actress replied, “Everyone knows the real nature of Bollywood, they are f*king a**holes. Sorry to say that.”

Payal Ghosh will be seen playing the role of an escort in her upcoming movie which also stars comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. Shakti Kapoor too is said to have a prominent role in the movie. Helmed by Ashok Tyagi, the intense and slick thriller is titled Red. The story of the film revolves around the life of a college girl who becomes a housewife and later transcends into an escort. A source revealed ETimes, “Payal has left no stone unturned during her preparation for the character and she has worked very hard on making each part starkly different than the other.”

Read Payal Ghosh files official complaint against Anurag Kashyap, charges include rape, outraging woman's modesty