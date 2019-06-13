'Saaho' teaser: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is high on action and a treat to their die-hard fans

Prabhas' Saaho teaser was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited events of the year. The Baahubali star makes his debut in a Hindi movie with the film, and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor joins him in what appears to be a marvel.

The makers of Saaho have released their teaser in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi - and the wait (even if it meant for three minutes more than 11.20 am) was worth it. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are high on action in this power-packed teaser. Their chemistry while performing stunts, choreographed by Kenny Bates, Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown, Ram - Lakshman, is unbelievable.

Much on the lines of Baahubali, Saaho teaser has everything from romance to action to drama, comedy and vengeance. The teaser introduces us to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic relationship. A lonely Shraddha meets Prabhas and he promises to stand by her at all times. What follows is the core of action. The teaser has guns, bike and hand-combat training. It is almost as though Prabhas is preparing us for a power-packed trailer with these props. Shraddha Kapoor, too, is smooth when it comes to performing action on screen.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into what look like the villains of the movie. The makers have roped in some deadly-looking artists like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murali Sharma and of course, Chunky Pandey. A skull makes an entry in the teaser and that scene is enough to get you scared of the villains.

My personal favourite scene however remains Prabhas suddenly making a comment on 'die-hard fans' during an intense shot. That scene is sure to leave you in splits and love the darling Prabhas even more. The teaser is undoubtedly a visual delight but the sound doesn't disappoint either. The action sequences, even though shown in glimpses, appear to be promising.

Here, take a look at the teaser:

Even though it is too early to comment on Sujeeth's directorial skills (he seems to have done fairly good work so far), the surprise package really is the location and cinematography. Producers Vamsi-Pramod are also to be credited for backing the vision. The beautiful, dream-like picturesque is enhanced thanks to visual developers Gopi Krishna and Ajay Supahiya. VFX of this movie, which also appears to be good yet, has been developed by RC Kamalakannan.