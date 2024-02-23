Twitter
Ruslaan pre-teaser: Aayush Sharma is an unstoppable force with gun and guitar, netizens say 'waiting for it'

Ruslaan pre-teaser: Aayush Sharma is an unstoppable force with gun and guitar, netizens say 'Antim ke baad intezaar tha'

With Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma will make his comeback on the big screen after Antim: The Final Truth.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan (Image source: Screengrab)
The pre-teaser of Aayush Sharma's next, Ruslaan has dropped and it hints at another hardcore action entertainer from the actor.  Helmed by director Karan L Butani, Ruslaan has a glimpse of the transformation of Aayush from a music lover to a lethal killing machine.

With its meticulously crafted action sequences, infectious music and breathtaking landscapes, Ruslaan has all the ingredients that make an entertaining Bollywood commercial film. As Aayush Sharma takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative, viewers can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotion. The theme music, the emotional depth of the story showcased in the teaser suggest that the film will resonate deeply with viewers, offering a compelling and relatable experience.

Here's the pre-teaser of Ruslaan

Aayush says, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible." Director Karan L Butani adds, "It's a complete entertainer that promises you a great time at the movies. The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience.” Producer Radhamohan adds, "Ruslaan isn't just a film; it's a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. With a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it's crafted to resonate deeply with viewers."

Soon after the pre-teaser dropped, netizens showed support to Aayush, who is coming back after Antim (2021). A netizen wrote, "We support you aayush bhai." Another netizen wrote, "Such a great pre-teaser." An internet user wrote, "Excellent pre teaser." Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26, 2024.

