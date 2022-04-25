Runway 34 FIRST review: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer is 'one of the finest films ever made'

Credit: File photo

Runway 34, which features Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, is all set to release on April 29. UAE-based critic Umari Sandhu has reviewed the movie and called it 'one of the finest films ever made in Indian Cinema.'

Taking to his Instagram story, Umari Sandhu wrote, "On the whole, #runway34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian Cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced 'Thought' behind the film. A unique concept!"

He continued, "Highly appreciated. #ajaydevgn #amitabhbachchan stole the show all the way. Both are in terrific form. The climax will shock you. We say, don't think, just go for it. Cinema at its best!"

'Runway 34,' originally titled 'Mayday,' marks Ajay Devgn's return to directing after a seven-year hiatus. In 2008, Ajay directed the love drama 'U Me Aur Hum,' in which he co-starred with his actress wife Kajol. After an eight-year hiatus, the 'Raid' actor returned to helm his next action-thriller, 'Shivaay,' in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ajay was most recently seen in Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' in which he played mafia don Rahim Lala, who saves Alia's character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film. In the sports drama 'Jhund,' on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan played Vijay Barse's character. Slum Soccer is a non-profit organisation formed by Barse with the goal of changing the lives of poor children via football.



Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, 'Runway34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia.



The film stars the 'Singham' actor alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial parts, and is based on true events.