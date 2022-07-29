Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT release date (Hindi): When, where to watch R Madhavan starter

File Photo

The Hindi version of the biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its exclusive streaming debut on Voot starting today. The movie is directed by R. Madhavan and is produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. R. Madhavan plays the lead role. Simran and Ranjit Kapoor are among the other brilliant performers who appear in it. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan also make special appearances.

This biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country's space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by actor-director R. Madhavan.

The film that was released on July 1 has received positive feedback from critics.

To celebrate the success of the film, the actor-director R Madhavan cut a cake at Nambi Narayanan's house in an intimate gathering. Madhavan shared a picture on social media and wrote, "When Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together. The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru. For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace".

Helmed by Madhavan, the film features the former in the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

Rocketry was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.