Rishi Kapoor shares rare throwback photo when Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini visited Mughal-e-Azam sets

Rishi Kapoor shared a rare throwback photo that is set to make your Tuesday more delightful. The 'Karz' actor shared a black and white photo from the 'Mughal-e-Azam' sets, where director K Asif, on-screen Akbar, Anarkali, Salim, and Raja Man Singh played by Prithiviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, and Murad respectively, posed with Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini.

The image was clicked inside the Sheesha Mahal set up at Mumbai's once-iconic Mohan Studio. Sharing the rare image, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr K Asif and his actors."

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

Even though 'Mughal-e-Azam' released in 1960, Roberto Rossellini reportedly visited India in 1950s. The reports state that legendary artist MF Hussain accompanied Rossellini during his travels across India.

Last seen in 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor was in the USA throughout 2019. He came back to India in September after his cancer treatment in New York.