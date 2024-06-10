Twitter
Meet actress, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced, then struggled to earn Rs 10; now she...

This actress didn't have Rs 10 in her account after she got divorced. She was struggling to get work but didn't get shows for 1.5 years.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet actress, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced, then struggled to earn Rs 10; now she...
Rinku Dhawan
Actress Rinku Dhawan, who starred in top shows including Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, grabbed everyone’s attention when she appeared on the controversial TV show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

The actress appeared as one of the strongest contests on Bigg Boss season 17. But do you know, her life has not been easy. The actress opened up about her struggles while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, she also talked about her divorce and personal life. The actress got married to her on-screen brother Kiran Karmarkar, they played siblings in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. However, after 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways.

One being asked when things got bad, she replied, “Okay, so, pata nahi kab kharab hui. It's hard to go back. Patanhi ho gyi. 2009, 2008, I don't know when it started. I don't know that point ki kab shuru huya. But when jaise jaise cheezein chalti rhi, well, you don't realise it obviously, it just kind of gradually increases. Toh jab shuru huya toh that exact point I will never be able to hit out. Kya wo Kiran ki kahani chorna tha? Kya wo Kiran ki kahani mein dobara aake dobara whatever that? Mujhe nhi pata but something began."

She further talked about how discomfort began, she said, “some discomfort began. Support, I should support, okay I will support. Bahut cheezein this yaar. Shayad shuru se hi thi, shayad identify baad mein hui, shayad unhone identify ki shayad Maine identify ki and it takes two to clap. And it just went on. I don't know yaar, then ek waqt aya we don't even sleep together in the same room.”

Recently, while speaking to Telly Masala, Rinku opened up about the struggles phase after her divorce. She said her bad phase started after her divorce as she didn’t have work for 1.5 years. She recalled the time when didn’t have Rs 10 in her account as she was taking care of her parents and son.

