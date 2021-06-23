Richa Chadha reveals the date of her wedding with Ali Fazal, deets inside

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Richa Chadha reveals the date of her wedding with Ali Fazal, deets inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were set to get married in April last year but had to postpone the wedding due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 09:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to get married in April 2020 but unfortunately they had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Richa had said that it was only pragmatic to shift the wedding ahead. 

One year down, the actors are still waiting for the right time. However, with things finally looking like the situation might be easing up  bit, with the lockdown being slightly relaxed and vaccinations being available, things are looking good for the couple. 

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Richa Chadha said, “It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you...meet...so that's why we've just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)...end of this year...hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave.” 

Talking about Ali, she said that he is very caring about everyone. “I really like that he's very caring, he's a very caring partner. And not just with me, he cares about everybody around him, that's something I love. What do I dislike...well (pauses again)...he leaves his things here and there, then he forgets (about them), then he panics and starts looking for them,” she said. 

Fans don't have to wait anymore, their favourite couple could be tying the knot by the end 2021. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

Parliament passes bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

Zeenat Aman talks about gender role reversal, says 'people should have right to dress as they...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE