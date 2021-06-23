Richa Chadha reveals the date of her wedding with Ali Fazal, deets inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were set to get married in April last year but had to postpone the wedding due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to get married in April 2020 but unfortunately they had to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Richa had said that it was only pragmatic to shift the wedding ahead.

One year down, the actors are still waiting for the right time. However, with things finally looking like the situation might be easing up bit, with the lockdown being slightly relaxed and vaccinations being available, things are looking good for the couple.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Richa Chadha said, “It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you...meet...so that's why we've just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)...end of this year...hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave.”

Talking about Ali, she said that he is very caring about everyone. “I really like that he's very caring, he's a very caring partner. And not just with me, he cares about everybody around him, that's something I love. What do I dislike...well (pauses again)...he leaves his things here and there, then he forgets (about them), then he panics and starts looking for them,” she said.

Fans don't have to wait anymore, their favourite couple could be tying the knot by the end 2021.