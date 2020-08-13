Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer FIR to Mumbai has become infructuous: Bihar Government to Supreme Court

The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer FIR to Mumbai has become infructuous

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 12:43 PM IST

The Bihar government has filed a written submission in the Supreme Court (SC) claiming that Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation to Mumbai has become infructuous as the case has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Bihar Police had started investigating Sushant's death case after the late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna.

On the other hand, Rhea submitted a written reply in the SC and denied all allegations levied against her, calling them baseless. The plea said that Patna police can only register zero FIR, and thus the investigation should be transferred to the Mumbai Police.

The Supreme Court had considered Bihar Government's request to transfer Sushant's death case to the CBI. They, however, asked legal parties to submit "notes" before the next hearing that would happen on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Solicitar General Tushar Mehta said that they would like to fast track the case. Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of FIR to Mumbai will also be heard by the SC soon.

The apex court has pointed out to Rhea Chakraborty's statement that she is not averse to a CBI Enquiry in the matter on social media. However, her counsel argued that the case should be transferred to a Mumbai Court as the incident happened in the city. 

The actress was represented by Shyam Divan while Abhishek Manu Singhvi was contesting from the side of the Maharashtra Government. 

On the other hand, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh argued from the side of the actor's family.

